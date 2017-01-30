Ryback On Meeting With Vince McMahon “I Want Your Merchandise To Tank”

– Former WWE Superstar Ryback participated in a interview with North East Online Wrestling, which you can listen to on the Buzzards Wrestling Podcast, check out the highlight below:

If he was ready to take the next step in WWE:

“Yeah I absolutely was ready, it would’ve been — we would’ve created a new star right then and there. But WWE — like I talked about in there with the ankle injury, they were never gonna let it happen. If you looked at the merchandise numbers and how well we were doing on everything – some nights beating John Cena. If you look at now with the NXT people and they give them all the merchandise in the world, I had to fight to get all the merchandise that I had and I still had a quarter of what John had at the time or half of what he had. And they wouldn’t let me go anymore, as where now they can’t make enough stuff for people. They were not allowing me that opportunity when the numbers where there and the crowd was supporting me because of my situation. They weren’t going to have it.

“So they took it all away as you saw, the heel turn. Vince personally came up to me and told me ‘I want your merchandise to tank, let it tank.’ So from a business standpoint you can’t be a heel – ‘I don’t want you selling merchandise as a heel.’ Kevin Owens was a heel, Seth Rollins was a heel, and all their other heels still have merchandise. So explain that. And it all goes back to my ankle situation.”