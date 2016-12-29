Ryback On Triple H Saying WWE Doesn’t Want To Build Marquee Stars

– On episode 17 of Conversation With The Big Guy, former WWE Superstar Ryback talked about how Triple H told him that WWE is no longer interested in building marquee names, check out the highlights below:

According to Ryback, Triple H told him that WWE will never have another marquee name like John Cena:

“Hunter [has] told me directly [that WWE does not want young talent to have economic freedom]. He goes, ‘we never want another marquee name here in the WWE.’ This was during my first contract negotiations. Yeah, legit told me, he goes, ‘we’re never going to have another John Cena.’ And if you look, that’s why they book guys the way they book them. They don’t want guys to have too much power anymore.”