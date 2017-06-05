Ryback Rips WWE’s Handling Of Shinsuke Nakamura

– Check out the following video clip featuring former WWE Superstar Ryback commenting on WWE forcing Shinsuke Nakamura down the throats of WWE fans.

“Not everyone has to be a five star promo guy, play to their strengths as characters.”

“Every piece of that brand, their goal should be, how could we get this guy over as possible even though he might not be in the main event… What can we do to make every talent that we have working for us as over as possible, where everybody is dying to have this guy for other projects, that should be their goal not what can we do to hurt this guy, but that’s not the way it works, it sucks, it really shouldn’t be that way but it’s their world.”

Check out the video clip below: