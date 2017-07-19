Ryback Says His Original WrestleMania 30 Opponent Was The Ultimate Warrior

During a recent edition of his podcast called Conversation with the Big Guy, ex-WWE superstar Ryback said that he was originally supposed to wrestle The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 30.

“Mark Carrano actually had showed me the WrestleMania card early. They kind of have an idea of what they want to do, obviously, ahead of time, and they had on it Ryback versus Ultimate Warrior. And I just said, ‘cool.’ But, in my head, at the time, it was during my heel deal, that first one, where it probably wasn’t gonna be a favorable position for me as far as all that. But I was excited, because I figured it was his one last moment in WWE. So, I thought it would be really cool. I didn’t think I would necessarily be the right guy for that, because I didn’t know anything about him. I didn’t know what kind of shape he was in, if he could wrestle or not, but I 100 percent would have done it, because I did everything that they asked me there.”

After hearing of this, The Ultimate Warrior’s widow, Dana Warrior, took to Twitter to respond.