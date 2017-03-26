Ryback Speculates Why WWE Refuses To Turn Roman Reigns Heel

– During the latest episode of his “Conversation With The Big Guy” podcast, former WWE Superstar Ryback speculates why WWE hasn’t turned Roman Reigns heel, check out the highlights below:

“If you remember correctly, fans were cheering the f*ck out of him when he was part of The Shield,” said the former ‘Ryback.’ “So here’s another theory, and like, fans though… the more successful you are, the more people hate you. But, I do feel, like [Ryback and podcast co-host Pat Buck] talked about, you have to acknowledge them on a certain level, but the reason, if they haven’t done it yet, it’s probably because of the merchandise numbers that he’s pulling in [are] probably very, very strong. Oh, I know so.”

“I would guarantee it, guarantee it. And that’s by design. They know that they’re marketing to the masses with him, that audience. They could turn him heel and play to that small part, but then you’re going to lose out a little bit on the merchandising end on him and stuff.”

“I look at it though, if you did acknowledge them and turn him heel at the right time, you could make him an even bigger babyface,” said Ryback. “You could get those people to actually really like him if you did that and took a step back, which they might do. You never know. He’s in their little inner circle, so anything’s possible with him. I love Roman. I think he’s awesome.”