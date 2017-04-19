Sami Zayn Airs Out Frustration After Last Night’s Loss (Video)

– SmackDown Live Superstar Sami Zayn is featured in the following SmackDown Fallout video after last night’s Six-Pack Challenge. As noted, Jinder Mahal become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Randy Orton. The Bollywood Boyz interfered to allow Jinder the win over Sami.

Sami says it’s the same story on repeat and it gets upsetting. It’s WWE NXT all over again, it’s RAW all over again, it’s the same story all over again, a second place finish every time and that the glory alludes him by a hair every time. He doesn’t know what to say but is angry and heartbroken.

Check out the video clip below: