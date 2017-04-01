Sami Zayn Comments On His Feud With Kevin Owens Not Ending At Battleground

– WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently participated in a interview with The Sporting News to help promote this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 event, check out the highlights below:

On being outspoken about the President Trump’s travel ban:

“That had a direct impact on me as well. My brother was born in Syria and, I don’t want to get political now, but he’s coming to WrestleMania. He’s on the plane right now. Hopefully, he gets across no problem but it’s a sensitive subject because it hits really close to home being of origin from one of those seven countries on the ban list. I took it very personally. I don’t want to be angry. I don’t want to cause a divide. I don’t want to tell fans what to think or what to believe or whatever but, at the same time, some things just hit you very personally. Sometimes you have to say what’s on your mind if it’s something that’s really important to you.”

On his feud with Kevin Owens not ending at Battleground last year:

“Look, I interpreted it very differently. When we had that war to settle the score at Battleground, to me, it was ending that chapter in the story. There’s no question in my mind that we were going to wrestle again. I didn’t realize it would be so quick but we’re on the same show so our paths are bound to cross. I’m going to wrestle Kevin thousands more times. It’s never over. That’s the thing. It’s never over. It never will be. I’ve seen the odd tweet or whatever, Facebook posts. Oh my god, I thought this was done. No, it’s never done. That’s the point of the story. It’s never done.”