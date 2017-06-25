Should Samoa Joe beat Brock Lesnar?

Everyone, including myself, want to see Samoa Joe choke the living hell out of Brock Lesnar and become the new Universal Champion. Is it really what should happen from a business perspective?

WWE has spent so much time and money trying to legitimize Lesnar that it has ultimately paid off. Lesnar is a marketable champion and a money maker for the company so it would be a huge gamble to take the title off him and put it on the far more hardcore-fan based liked but not as marketable Samoa Joe.

I personally think WWE should pull the trigger on Joe and have him win the title. Even as a dominant heel, Joe is a fan favorite over other babyfaces like Seth Rollins or Dean Ambrose. So the fact he is so over and can actually back it up with his in-ring ability plus, the genuine shock of having Joe defeat Lesnar clean is exactly the kind of drastic shake-up WWE needs.

Now that Reigns announced he will be challenging the Universal Chanpion at Summerslam, Joe winning would leave us with Reigns vs. Joe, Reigns vs. Joe vs. Lesnar or maybe even Reigns vs. Joe vs. Lesnar vs. Strowman. Try not to be excited about any of those 4 matches.

Logically, I know Lesnar is probably winning next Sunday but I believe betting for Samoa Joe is way more than just faithful thinking. From a traditional point of view, Lesnar winning makes sense. From a logical and listen-to-the-fans point of view, Joe also makes sense.

So, final answer, Samoa Joe SHOULD win the Universal Title from Brock Lesnar. It probably wont happen which isn’t all that bad. Apart from skipping most of the year, Lesnar is a pretty good champ. Capable of creating a bunch of awesome matches (No, not Reigns at ‘Mania 34). So don’t be disappointed if Lesnar ends up retaining but Samoa Joe is definitely a great and realistic choice to walk into Summerslam as champion.

I’ll take this chance to make some early Summerslam predictions. Roman Reigns vs John Cena, Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe vs Finn Balor. Those are the matches I both want and feel like could happen.