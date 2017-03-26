Samoa Joe On His ‘Mission’ In WWE, Attacking Seth Rollins, What We Can Expect

– WWE Superstar Samoa Joe recently spoke with The Press of Atlantic City about a wide variety of wrestling topics, check out the highlights below:

On his “Destroyer” moniker:

“I think it’s very, very perfect. I was kind of tasked with a mission, and whenever I’ve been given a mission at any point in my career I’ve fulfilled it. Right now, my mission is to run through the WWE roster, wreck as many people as possible in the most efficient fashion. Me being called the ‘Destroyer’ is a moniker I seek to live up to.”

You look at guys like that, and then there’s you, A.J. Styles, and now you’re seeing it with Bobby Roode and Austin Aries, guys who have been in this business a very long time before coming into WWE. I guess, what’s it like seeing all of you guys now coming to this part of your career where you’re at the highest level?

“It’s no surprise to me. It’s funny because it’s surreal how often I hear fans are surprised that in 2017 who would have thought, which is often a term that I hear used whenever you use any of those names in conjunction with WWE. It is definitely no surprise. The cream rises to the top. The very best of this business will find their way to the biggest stage and seeing all those guys now come to WWE just proves that theory and it’s awesome to see everybody up here with me.”

What you did to Seth Rollins your first night on Raw, was that a matter of you putting the rest of the roster on notice?

“Absolutely. Seth is declaring himself ‘The Man’ and ‘The Architect’ and I found a flaw in the blue print. (He) was a victim of that flaw. That’s the big thing. Whenever you show up anywhere and you’re looking to make a statement, you walk into the yard, you find the biggest guy in the yard and you sock him in the mouth. Seth happened to be that guy at the time.”

What can we expect from Samoa Joe going forward?

“I like to give people the formula. I will show up, I will wreck somebody’s shop, I will walk away and I will show up again and kind of rinse, dry and repeat. There’s nothing really complicated about what I do. Expectations shouldn’t be anything different from that. I’m here. I’ve made my statements and now it’s time to deliver. So here we go.”