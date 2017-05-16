Samoa Joe Talks Adjustments To Main Roster, What Makes A Perfect Heel, More

– WWE Superstar Samoa Joe recently spoke with APP.com to help promote last night’s WWE RAW in Newark, check out the highlights below:

For wrestling fans, you have been on our radar for years at this point. Only in the last couple of years have you been working for the WWE, first in NXT and now on the main roster. For someone as skilled as you, what have been some of the biggest areas of adjustment to working in the WWE style?

I think synchronizing your performance and what you do in the ring with some incredibly talented people on the production side of things. There’s a dedication and an intricacy to the production style that you find in WWE, and for me it was just minor adjustments. I’ve obviously worked in television for a while, so for me it wasn’t quite a big adjustment.

But especially having the benefits of being in NXT and seeing the coaching and the experience that a lot of younger guys go through as they make their way up to the main roster, you see a lot of these nuanced things that you really will not deal with anywhere else in the world in any company, not matter what the size. There’s definitely a higher premium put on the spectacle aspect of what you see in WWE, so I think those are definitely major adjustments for anybody, no matter where you come from.

You’re in the midst of a great run opposite Seth Rollins. Who is someone you’re dying to work with in the near or distant future, whether that’s someone you’ve worked with previously in another company and haven’t worked with in WWE or someone you’ve never gotten in the ring with before?

In a lot of ways, I think it would be easier to provide a list of people who I’m not excited to get in the ring and go a round with. I mean, the answer is probably more people than I can list in this certain amount of time.

(At) the top of that list, obviously, (are) the John Cenas of the world, Randy Orton. Of course, me and AJ (Styles), we’ve battled for years back and forth, so anything involving him I’m more than compliant with. Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, the list really is quite long — and hopefully I’ll get to a lot of those places in the coming years.

From your standpoint, what would you say makes a perfect heel in sports entertainment?

I think to illicit negative emotions out of the crowd, you almost have to have a moral high ground to stand on. It’s just (that) his way of interpreting that moral high ground is slightly skewed and/or sadistic and wrong. So, I think those are some heel elements.

Something that your heel has to say in the ring is, he has to say something that resonates with the audience where the audience knows that they’re wrong for feeling a certain way but they’ll occasionally embrace that way of thinking. Those are some of the major things; I think he has to have a point. It’s just the way he goes about enforcing that point is probably not the best way.

You’ve wrestled around the world for any number of companies. What is it about the WWE fans here in the Northeast – the New York, New Jersey, Philly area – that sets them apart from some of the other crowds you’ve worked for?

I think the top of that list is just the history. Obviously when you think of the Northeast, when you think of New Jersey, when you think of New York, when you think of the New England area, these are places where the WWF at the time came into fruition and WWE made its home.

Even in the wrestling industry, whether you’re in the South or out West, to say you’re going up North there’s only one place that means, and that’s WWE. So I think that there’s a rich and ingrained history of fans that have literally followed this from its inception. So coming back to the Northeast, I think it’s kind of home turf for the company in general.