Samoa Joe Talks About Dream Opponents For WrestleMania 34 Next Year

WWE Superstar Samoa Joe recently took part in an interview with a French-based media outlet. During the interview, the recent WWE Universal Championship challenger spoke about his dream opponent for next year’s WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view.

“When it comes to WrestleMania, obviously you’ll take whatever opportunity is put in front of you,” said Joe. “I’d love to see something like Brock [Lesnar] or Roman [Reigns], Seth [Rollins] or Dean [Ambrose].”

Joe continued, offering up a couple of additional names that he would be interested in standing across the ring from at next year’s “Show of Shows.”

“Maybe Finn Balor or AJ Styles or John Cena,” said Joe. “I mean, the list is really endless. You put any of those guys in front of me and I’ll be more than ready to go.”

WrestleMania 34 is scheduled to take place from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Check out the complete Samoa Joe interview above or at YouTube.com.