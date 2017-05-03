Samoa Joe Wants a Match With Brock Lesnar

Samoa Joe was a recent guest on Talk is Jericho and explained why he wants a match with Brock Lesnar.

On facing Brock Lesnar: “Absolutely. I think, and I’ve stated it a lot, I think it’s something the fans want to see and I’d definitely like to get into it with Brock.” Joe explained, “he’s very intense. It has got to be believable. I think that’s part of it too.”

On Not Having a Sit Down meeting With Vince McMahon Yet: “We haven’t really had a sit-down meeting. We talk in passing and like I’m not big on like having real long, drawn out conversations and I guess that’s to my detriment. I’ll show up and be like, ‘hey, what do we need? Alright, cool.’ I’m out the door. Let’s go get it done.” Joe exclaimed, “I heard, if you do have a meeting, nine times out of 10 it’s not a good thing!”

On Why He Stayed in NXT As Long As He Did: “I want to say almost close to two years. Yeah, yeah, yeah, but I think a part of that too was about driving the brand. And I think that was kind of the issue with myself, Finn, and Nakamura. We were kind of these mainstays, it was a touring brand at this point, and it was like I felt kind of needed us, Bayley, is another consummate player, just it was kind of what people showed up and paid to see. NXT is at a level now where it is a third touring brand within the WWE spectrum and you have to now produce talent that have the risk of being gone. I liken it to a Ring Of Honor or an ECW where it’s like you’d build these huge stars, but eventually opportunity comes calling and now you have to start from scratch.”

On Finding Out About His Main Roster Debut: “I think at a certain point it became kind of an unspoken thing. And then, I remember, I want to say, going probably after Toronto [Canada], NXT TakeOver: Toronto, it was mentioned to me, ‘hey, listen, there [are] probably going to be some opportunities for you elsewhere… so be ready. And I really didn’t learn about the debut until the day before the Rumble. Then, the plan was kind of laid out to me.”