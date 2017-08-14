Samoa Joe Winning WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam?

With SummerSlam being only six days away, tonight's Raw show will be the final show for the red brand prior to WWE"s biggest event of the summer.

The main event of this year's SummerSlam will be a fatal four way Universal Championship match between the champ Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman. As of this writing, Lesnar is favored to retain the title when WWE heads to Brooklyn next month, which is the finish that everyone is expecting. But what if Lesnar loses? Will WWE put the title on Samoa Joe?

On Sunday's Live Audio Wrestling podcast, Dave Meltzer talked about this year's SummerSlam main event, and whether or not we should expect to see Joe walk out of the match as the new Universal Champion.

"I think it's gonna be Lesnar," Meltzer said regarding who will walk out of SummerSlam as the Universal Champion. "It's probably not the time to go with Reigns, and I don't know that Strowman should be world champion. I would love to see it on Joe, but I think Joe's the guy who's gonna get pinned by whoever wins the match."