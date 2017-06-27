Sasha Banks And Alexa Bliss Exchange Trash Talk On Twitter

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– WWE Superstar Sasha Banks took to twitter and called reigning RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss before their upcoming match at WWE Great Balls of Fire, check out their recent exchange:

I ain’t scared of no little girl who plays wrestler. #LegitBoss #ThisAintHollywood

Says Whatever for attention I guess… like a boss #Champ

