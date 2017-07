During a recent interview with Ringside Collectibles, ex-WWE Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks was asked about the long-rumored women’s Royal Rumble match. You can check out her response below.

“A first ever women’s Royal Rumble? January is coming up, I think that would be awesome to have all the women, past, present, future. Let’s do it. Let’s get that rumble going, that would be awesome.”