Sasha Banks Talks Old “Butterfly” Title Belt, Ronda Rousey & More

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was interviewed by Stuff while on the WWE tour of Australia and New Zealand. Below are some of the highlights.

On the women’s evolution in sports: “From Ronda Rousey, to the US soccer team, to Serena Williams, women are just killing it in sports around the world. Five years ago we weren’t given this opportunity that we’re having now to be equal to the men.”

On the WWE Women’s division growing and changing over the past few years: “Just two years ago we were considered Divas, that was our brand name, and we had a championship that was in the shape of a butterfly. I was like ‘This is not us, we’re not Divas, we’re Superstars.’ And so two years ago we changed that. We have all different shapes, sizes, all different looks, and it’s so beautiful to see, because legit five years ago it was all models.”

On not associating genders with professions: “I’m a WWE superstar, I’m not Sasha Banks the wrestler who married the seamstress. I feel that people can do any job they want, you don’t have to ‘gender-fy’ it.”

