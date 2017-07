Sasha Banks and Bayley have been allies every since the latter was called up to the main roster following last year’s SummerSlam, but it looks like that might change in the near future.

According to Cageside Seats, there could be a Bayley vs. Sasha Banks feud coming out of next month’s SummerSlam, which would likely mean that Sasha is turning heel.

Bayley defeated Sasha Banks on this past Monday’s Raw, which earned her a shot at Alexa Bliss’ Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam.