Scorpio Sky Talks Losing His Pants, Sydal On Time In TNA, Comparison Between WWE to WSX

– On a special Wrestling Society X anniversary edition of X-Pac 12360 Sean Waltman reunites with his fellow WSX stars for an exclusive interview. Co-creator Kevin Kleinrock, wrestlers Scorpio Sky and Matt Sydal join the show, check out the highlights below:

Matt Sydal compares WWE to WSX:

At WSX I think I was very much trying to figure it out on my own and we were creating our own style and our own thing. I can only speak for myself, I was not trying to be anything. I was not trying to be like anyone else. I was not trying to do what anyone else was doing. I was doing my own thing. I was creating content that I had in my head and I was making it in the ring and WSX was giving me an opportunity, an uninhibited opportunity, to create and manufacture my vision for wrestling for other people. When I was working for WWE I felt like I was trying to make someone else’s vision happen instead of my own. And I think that’s where I became less true to myself and I think it showed in my work.

Matt Sydal talks about the opportunity of WSX for the Roster:

At WSX the message was loud and clear consistently, even as a rookie signing a contract and kind of talking about things and getting into the nitty-gritty details. I felt like I was always given a lot of respect and in fact sometimes I thought they were almost tooting my own horn too loud I thought it was almost silly. WSX was an opportunity that so many guys had been waiting for because television exposure is worth its weight in gold and we were a generation without competition in professional wrestling, outside of TNA.

Matt Sydal on his time in TNA:

I was there as a very, very, very young man and I got a lot of learning experience doing some great work on Explosion and handicap matches against Abyss. I had a great experience with TNA but I didn’t have any real impetus or drive to go there…I didn’t feel like it was as big of a leap as taking a chance on WWE and that’s what I went with and I am very glad I made that choice.

Scorpio Sky remembers getting caught with his pants down:

My least favorite memory I would have to say would be the final episode, and the scene was going to be Vampiro had just lost the title. And I was doing an interview backstage and he interrupts and I spout my mouth off to him and he cracks me, starts beating me up all the way to the ring. What I wanted to do is I wanted to do the Ric Flair thing where I end up in my boxers and he’s beating me up. So I went out and bought these little tiny little boxer briefs that I thought would be funny and I asked Joey [Ryan] if I should stuff. I wanted to get the HBK big package so I put a sock inside of another sock. So here’s where it went wrong. We start doing the scene, he’s beating me up, rips the shirt off, shoes fly off, yada yada yada, we get to the last part, I dive in the ring, he grabs my pants rips them off and my underwear comes with it. So we are shooting for MTV, I’m in the middle of the ring in front of hundreds of people wearing three socks. So embarrassing.