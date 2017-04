WWE broke news yesterday that Dash Wilder of The Revival suffered a broken jaw. Wilder’s partner Scott Dawson issued a statement about the team’s future.

The respective chips on our shoulders only grows larger. Making money at all costs #MondayNightRevival#RAW#TopGuys pic.twitter.com/epY46DQWg6 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 18, 2017