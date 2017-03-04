Scott Norton On The Demise Of NWO, Why He Split From Former Partner, More

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and nWo member Scott Norton was a recent guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show. Norton discussed how he got the “Flash” nickname, his time in the nWo, working with Ice Train, and much more. You can check out the full interview here, they sent us these highlights:

Working with Ice Train:

“We were so different. You know, you gotta be willing to work with the other guy, and that didn’t happen. You look at how different me and Bagwell were. We worked together. If Marcus didn’t break his neck on Nitro that one night, we would’ve had a run that would’ve been [pretty good]. I mean, right where we needed to be. We were seamless. But me and [Ice] Train, it was such a battle to get out of the locker room. So, you know, it just didn’t [work]. Kevin Sullivan put that together, and I never said, ‘Hey, man. Thanks.’ It just wasn’t any good. It was like we were tugging at different ends and weren’t going anywhere.”

The demise of the nWo:

“It was politics. It’s a shame that it couldn’t gone on longer. A lot of other things that [were] way beyond what I know. It was being tugged at a 100 different ways to Sunday… Eric Bischoff did a great job. Trying to control what he had to control is tough. The guys were awesome brothers, great friends. Always good to me.”

Returning to NJPW for Wrestle Kingdom 11:

“It was awesome. I was the surprise guest in the Rumble, and the place went nuts. I was so grateful that they hadn’t forgot about me. It was awesome. Getting back in there, I was pretty nervous. I shouldn’t, [because] I’ve wrestled 15,000 matches. You know, it was great.”