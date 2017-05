Scott Steiner took a shot at Triple H and Stephanie while being interviewed on the Nick’s Strength and Power show. He said “f**k the WWE” and added that he’s not a fan of who runs the company. “It’s because of who is in charge and who runs it, ya know. There ain’t two bigger douchebags than Triple H and Stephanie.”

Steiner also made a joke of Triple H having a statue of Ric Flair in his home. He jokes it’s because there’s no real WWE Hall of Famer in his house.