Sean Waltman Comments On Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest

– Former WWE Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recently weighed in on Tiger Woods being arrested for DUI over Memorial Day weekend, check out the highlight and video below:

“Pharmaceuticals. They got a hold of him [Tiger Woods],” Waltman stated during a recent appearance on The Tomorrow Show, featured in the video above. “…It’s what it sounds like to me… I’m the guy that always brings that back to childhood trauma of some kind.”

“Here’s the thing though. As somebody that has a lot of experience with that type of thing, Kev, not everyone misuses their pain medicine,” Waltman explained. “…He [Tiger Woods] has a history of drug addiction. When you’re not telling your doctor ‘hey don’t prescribe me that because I’ve had issues before’ you’re setting yourself up to do that. That’s what addicts do. They set themselves up for things like that, to relapse. Things like that.”