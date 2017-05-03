Sean Waltman Denies Smuggling Meth at L.A. Airport

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman spoke about his arrest on his podcast and denied the pills he was carrying contained meth.

“What they say was methamphetamine, was actually… I’ve had a yeast infection, believe it or not, for the better part of a year. I had some candida cleanse capsules, that I got from Vitamin World, and apparently the meth fairy came and turned them into crystal meth. That’s the story.”

Waltman later says he understands how he is portrayed to the media and why people would be skeptical.

“With my past, I can totally understand anybody rolling their eyes at my story. Once the lab work comes back, this should be all cleared up. But in the meantime, oh what a mess.”