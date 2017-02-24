Sean Waltman On Running Into Vince McMahon Backstage At WWE RAW, More

– Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was a guest on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and spoke about a wide variety of topics including Bret Heart being a lone wolf, running into Vince McMahon backstage at RAW and more. They sent us these highlights:

On Ivan Koloff not getting a video package like George Steele:

“Nothing for Ivan, did they even mention him? I’m wondering why? And I don’t… I, I think that I might have an idea why. Maybe if George hadn’t passed away, maybe they would have done more? As far as for Ivan, I’m speculating, I’m wondering if he was part of that concussion lawsuit?”

On Bret Hart being a “lone wolf”:

“We always called Bret the lone wolf. That’s what we called him, because he was always alone. I rode with him a lot, believe it or not. But at the same time, he was that lonely guy. Strength in numbers I mean, he writes in his book and he talks about how we tried to get him to be in the Kliq. Yeah, of course we did, why not? We’re fans, he was great, he loved wrestling, s–t come on!”

On running into Vince McMahon backstage at RAW:

“I saw Vince. Actually, we didn’t really talk that much, [we] actually didn’t talk at all. He just came up behind me and grabbed me and turned me around and grabbed my hand. It’s different, I think he notices [that] I’m not that guy anymore, ya know?”