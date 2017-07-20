Sean Waltman Recalls Sky-Diving With Shane McMahon

– On the most recent edition of AfterBuzz TV’s X-Pac 12360, show host Sean Waltman recalled the time he went Sky-Diving with Shane McMahon, check out the highlight below:

“I went sky diving with Shane and Madusa (Alundra Blaze) I think I was 22. Shane and I are close to the same age. I was scared to death, and Shane was the first one out the door of the plane. He did a moonsault backwards. I watch the interview ( Helicopter accident) with the Pilot and Shane, he was unnerved and it doesn’t surprise me at all, not once did I think, “I hope he’s alright” I knew he was alright.”