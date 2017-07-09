Sean Waltman On The State Of Pro Wrestling Today

– Former WWE Superstar Sean Waltman took to Twitter this weekend to comment on the current of the wrestling business right now, check out the series of tweets below:
Have I mentioned what a good time it is for Wrestling these days?
Just because the industry moved on without you doesn’t mean it sucks now.
There has always been really s–tty Wrestling to choose from, no matter how good a state Wrestling was in.
Most of us look back at things from our youth with Rose Colored Glasses on… No matter how good or bad those things really were.
1999 WWE Revenue = $373,100,000
2017 WWE Revenue = $729,216,000 https://t.co/jwbAJpSAzZ
I’ll take the money over the ratings points any day of the week.
Never said Wrestling is as popular now as it was in the late 90’s. I’m saying Wrestling is doing very well & I foresee it gaining more steam
More wrestlers are making a full time living in Wrestling outside of WWE than at any other time in Wrestling since the territories died out.
This tweet is as much to myself & the way I thought(not too long ago) as it is to anyone else. https://t.co/gl5MBNKcO0
