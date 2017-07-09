Sean Waltman On The State Of Pro Wrestling Today

– Former WWE Superstar Sean Waltman took to Twitter this weekend to comment on the current of the wrestling business right now, check out the series of tweets below:

Have I mentioned what a good time it is for Wrestling these days? — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017

Just because the industry moved on without you doesn’t mean it sucks now. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017

There has always been really s–tty Wrestling to choose from, no matter how good a state Wrestling was in. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017

Most of us look back at things from our youth with Rose Colored Glasses on… No matter how good or bad those things really were. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017

1999 WWE Revenue = $373,100,000

2017 WWE Revenue = $729,216,000 https://t.co/jwbAJpSAzZ — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017

I’ll take the money over the ratings points any day of the week. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017

Never said Wrestling is as popular now as it was in the late 90’s. I’m saying Wrestling is doing very well & I foresee it gaining more steam — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017

More wrestlers are making a full time living in Wrestling outside of WWE than at any other time in Wrestling since the territories died out. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 8, 2017