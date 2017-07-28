Sean Waltman On Triple H Having Backstage Heat With Raw Stars

– Former WWE Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recently joined WZ Daily as the co-host and spoke about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On rumors that Shane McMahon may wrestle Kevin Owens at SummerSlam:

SW: About two weeks ago when I saw Shane on TV I said, “He’s getting ready for a match.” I could tell by looking at him. He’s back in the kind of similar shape he was in at WrestleMania. If they have a match it’ll be a good match. They’ll make sure nothing is left to chance with it.

On whether he believes the report that Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have heat with Triple H over their 'embrace' on RAW:

SW: I haven’t heard a word about it. It sounds like something Triple H would get upset about. That’s a huge deal. That’s a big deal. If that is the plan for SummerSlam. Yeah man, you don’t give them that.

On John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown Live:

SW: You want to know what I would have done? Don’t book the match. That’s a big match and sometimes you get in the habit when you are writing TV or coming up with stuff. You book the match without booking the finish. It’s like, “Ok, well, what are you going to do for the finish?” And they say, “Oh, we’ll figure that out later.” No! I want to know that now! How we’re getting out of that? On paper, yeah, that’s a hell of a match-up but how are we going to get out of it? How do you have either guy go over and keep them on the path they are on. It’s a tough call. Maybe they have a great plan.