Sean “X-Pac” Waltman did not show up at Saturday night’s IPW:UK event, which prompted concern for his wellbeing. Kevin Nash confirmed yesterday that Waltman is in good spirits. Waltman returned on Twitter with a message to his followers:

I've had a crazy weekend. I'll get into it on the show Wednesday. Way too much to tweet about. Still mentally strong & healthy. No relapse. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 2, 2017