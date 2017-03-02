Sean Waltman’s Reaction To The Rock Calling CM Punk, Rumors About Him Not Taking Bookings

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke joined Sean Waltman and his crew on X-Pac 12360 this week, check out the highlights below:

Sean on what went down last week after Raw in Los Angeles:

“Obviously there was controversy over The Rock calling CM Punk. I was up in the gorilla position when all that was going down… I’m not going to say who was on the headset saying, cut his mic, cut his mic. Doesn’t he realize we’re in a lawsuit with this guy? But nobody was really, like mad mad. But it was just like, come on. It was one of those things.”

Reports that he will no longer take independent wrestling bookings after April:

“That’s not the case. I told my agent, Bill Behrens, he’s awesome… I told him, quit taking wrestling bookings in April. At the end of April I’m done taking bookings for the rest of the year. I’m done wrestling independently this year. I’m done. I’m not retired. I’m not going, OK this is my retirement. It’s just my body is just like, come on.”