Segment Involving John Cena Set For Next Week’s SmackDown Live, Naomi On Relinquishing Women’s Championship

– WWE has announced that John Cena will be appearing on MizTV on next Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live in Saint Paul, MN at the Xcel Energy Center. This is coming off of Maryse attacking Nikki Bella during her falls count anywhere match with Natalya and The Miz eliminating Cena in the 10-man battle royal to determine a new #1 contender to the WWE Title on this week’s SmackDown. As noted, Cena will team with Bella against Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

WWE has already announced that next week’s show will feature Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles with the winner facing WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania.

– Naomi had to vacate the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship in the opening segment of Tuesday’s SmackDown Live due to the injury she suffered at Elimination Chamber, which led to Alexa Bliss taking on Becky Lynch to crown a new champion. Bliss ended up winning the match and becoming the new champion. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on how long Naomi will be out of action. She was forced to drop the championship due to the thirty-day rule. She tweeted the following: