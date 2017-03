– As noted, Triple H has invited Seth Rollins to tonight’s go-home edition of WWE RAW to sign their “Hold Harmless” contract for the fight at WrestleMania 33.

Rollins tweeted the following:

Sick. Stranded. Hobbled. But I'll be at #Raw tonight with a final decision. See ya soon Philly. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 27, 2017