Seth Rollins On When He Doubted His Career, Finding Confidence, More

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was recently a guest on ESPN Fayetteville to help promote WWE’s live events last weekend, check out the highlights below:

On having doubt about his career following his devastating knee injury:

“Probably after my knee injury. It was a pretty devastating knee injury, with the MCL, ACL, and meniscus all getting ripped and having to be surgically repaired. There was a lot of doubt as far as where do I fit in when I come back, can I physically handle the wear and tear of what we do. Am I going to be the same performer as I was before, am I going to be skittish.

“A lot of confidence had to be rebuilt from a lot of different areas, and I’m still working on that. But, at the same time, a lot of those questions have been answered. So, for me, that was probably the one time in the last six, seven, eight years where I’ve really been like, ‘Can I still compete at the level that I want to compete at?’”

On returning from injury:

“Once I got back in the ring, it was a completely different story. I felt the rush of adrenaline, and that got my through pretty much everything. It gave me the confidence that I needed. It felt like riding a bike again.”