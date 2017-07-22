Seth Rollins On Facing Brock Lesnar, His Greatest Rival, Another Title Shot

– WWE SUperstar Seth Rollins recently caught up with Delaware 105.9’s Rob Petree on Eagle 977 to help promote an upcoming WWE Live Event, check out the highlights below:

On getting another title shot and taking on Brock Lesnar:

“If it were up to me, it would be tomorrow, ya know? But you got to wait for those title shots. Our champion currently is Brock Lesnar on Raw – our Universal Champion – and he is a force to be reckoned win. He is also somebody who chooses to defend his title and fight on his own time. So you really gotta be kind of lucky to land those title shots.”

His comments about facing The Rock at WrestleMania 34:

“Obviously Rocky [The Rock], he’s a little busy these days, he’s doing some Hollywood things, doing some movies, making TV shows, all sorts of good stuff. If the opportunity came about, I would have no problem taking on The Rock at WrestleMania, sounds like a good time to me.”

On his greatest rival in WWE:

“Ironically enough, my biggest rival is also somebody that I found myself recently aligned with and that was Dean Ambrose. Ya know, Dean Ambrose is somebody that I broke in with – The Shield – and we had a falling out and things didn’t go very well for us for awhile. But recently, we’ve kind of gotten back on the same page – to a certain extent – but we’ve had some big fights over the years.”