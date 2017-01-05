Seth Rollins Getting New Theme Song?, Baron Corbin On John Cena, Total Divas Preview

– It appears that Seth Rollins will be getting a new theme song soon. The rock band Downstait, who have done theme songs for The Miz and Dolph Ziggler, has released a preview of Rollins’ new song on their Facebook page, which you can listen to here:

Sneak peek. #Downstait #SethRollins #WWE Posted by Downstait on Thursday, January 5, 2017

– WWE has tweeted out this video from Tuesday’s edition of Talking Smack of Baron Corbin talking about John Cena. Corbin said that Cena’s game is part-time and that Cena can’t beat him with half of his eggs in his basket. You can watch it here:

– Here is the synopsis for next week’s episode of Total Divas on the E! Network:

“Pain In The Neck: Brie becomes torn when Bryan receives a new job offer; Paige finds out the results of her MRI; Nattie pulls out all the stops to get fired from planning Lana’s wedding; Renee gets stuck as a third wheel.”