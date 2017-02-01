Seth Rollins Injures Knee Again During Raw

It was reported earlier today that Seth Rollins was seen leaving Monday Night Raw on crutches. Rollins took a massive beating from the debuting Samoa Joe at the end of the show. Rollins was in the ring and his knee looked to get twisted while in Joe’s submission hold.

Many people think it is part of the storyline for Rollins to sell an injury at the hands of Joe, but Ryan Satin of Prowrestlingsheet.com confirmed the injury is serious. Rollins also tweeted a picture of his leg in a brace saying, “Wish I could say it was just a bad dream.” Only time will tell the severity of injury, but lets not hope this keeps him out of his second consecutive Wrestlemania.