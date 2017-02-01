Seth Rollins Issues Statement On His Injured Knee

As noted, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins re-injured his right knee during the closing segment of this past Monday’s RAW during Samoa Joe’s attack.

Rollins is getting his knee evaluated in Birmingham, Alabama.

Rollins issued the following statement:

Wanted to take a second to thank everyone who has reached out to me over the last two days. Life doesn’t always go your way, but that is no excuse to surrender. If anything, obstacles exist to help us grow and evolve.

This reinjury to my surgically repaired knee is real and a lot is up in the air right now, but one thing remains constant: my resolve. This doesn’t end for me until I’ve reclaimed the throne. And for me, fighting and defeating Triple H is the only way. I will work harder than I ever have and push myself beyond what I know. This isn’t over. The only way to wear the crown is to slay the king. I know what must be done and there’s nothing that can stop me.