Seth Rollins Off Weekend Live Events, When WWE Will Provide Medical Update

– WWE has not provided an update on Seth Rollins’ injury but they did announce this morning that he is off weekend live events and a full medical update will be given this Monday night on RAW.

They posted the following this morning:

“The full extent of Seth Rollins’ injury remains unknown, but WWE.com can confirm that the former WWE Champion has not been cleared to compete at WWE Live Events this weekend. A full medical update will be given this Monday night on Raw.”

As noted, Rollins has reportedly suffered a torn MCL after being attacked by Samoa Joe on RAW and is expected to be out of action for around 8 weeks.