Seth Rollins On Vacation In Mexico With New Girlfriend (Photos)

Seth Rollins On Vacation In Mexico With New Girlfriend (Photos)

– Seth Rollins is currently on vacation in Mexico with his new girlfriend named Sarah, she works at Underground Chicago Nightclub and is a friend of pro wrestler Scarlett Bordeaux.

Check out some of their photos below:

Welcome to the jungle. #nofilter #azuliktulum @azuliktulum A photo posted by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:56am PST