Seth Rollins Reveals Big Announcement (Photo)

– Rollins appeared on ESPN SportsCenter this morning and showcased the cover of the WWE 2K18 video game. WWE 2K18 hits stores this fall on PS4 and Xbox One and rumored for the Nintendo Switch.
Check out the cover below:
Thank you @2K and @espn! Huge honor to be on the cover of this year's game. Be like no one. pic.twitter.com/4Cov9HjVVB
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 19, 2017
Anyone watching @espn @SportsCenter this morning? #WWE2K18 😉@WWERollins pic.twitter.com/QexUWe5Qcd
— WWE 2K18 (@WWEgames) June 19, 2017