Seth Rollins Talks Being On The Cover Of WWE 2K18

– As noted, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins announced on ESPN that he will grace the cover of the WWE 2K18 video game that comes out on October 17th, check out the highlight and video below:

Rollins commented on being this year’s cover boy:

“It was an honor for me. You look at some of the previous names who have graced the cover of WWE video games over the years and to be amongst those is truly an honor and I’m humbled by it. I’m also just excited for our generation of guys, the new generation of up-and-coming guys, to be the first of us to be on the cover. It’s cool and not just exciting for me but our entire locker room.”