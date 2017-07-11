Seth Rollins Talks About Injuring Sting, Breaking John Cena’s Nose

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently appeared on Sirius XM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, where he talked about a variety of things, including how he felt when he injured Sting, and when he broke John Cena’s nose on Raw.

On injuring John Cena: “I don’t like to hurt anybody — that’s a tough one. I’ve had a couple of situations where stuff has happened accidentally, you know, I smashed John Cena’s nose for example a couple years ago, and that was one of the first times where I ever hurt anybody. I hate it, yeah. Obviously, John didn’t care, and he knows how things happen, but for me, I don’t like to do that to anybody.”

On injuring Sting: “Or the Sting thing, even though there was nothing that I could do about that at all, there’s nothing that I could’ve done, like that bothers me more than when I hurt my knee, that’s just my body, it’ll be fine, it’ll heal, it’s no big deal.”

Also during the interview, Seth talked about whether or not he’s injury prone because of the fact that he does CrossFit. If you haven’t figured it out already, you can watch the entire interview at the top of this article.