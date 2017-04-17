Seth Rollins Vs. Samoa Joe Officially Added To WWE Payback

– WWE announced that Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe has been officially added to WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose, California on April 30th.

Check out the updated Payback card:

* House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

* WWE United States Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

* WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe