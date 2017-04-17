Seth Rollins Vs. Samoa Joe Officially Added To WWE Payback

– WWE announced that Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe has been officially added to WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose, California on April 30th.
EXCLUSIVE: @CharlyCarusoWWE has breaking news that @WWERollins will go one-on-one with @SamoaJoe in TWO WEEKS at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/4yHkDi9rxY
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2017
Check out the updated Payback card:
* House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
* WWE United States Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
* RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys
* WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe