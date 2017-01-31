Shane and Mr. McMahon’s Emotional Embrace Backstage After WrestleMania (Video)

– Seen below is clip from last night’s WWE 24 special on WrestleMania 32 featuring footage of an emotional Vince McMahon after Shane’s Hell In a Cell match against The Undertaker.

Shane says he broke down after the match because his entire family was there. He went over and hugged Vince, receiving one of his first pats on the back that night. Shane says being a part of the event his father created is another magical moment he’ll never forget.

Check out the clip below: