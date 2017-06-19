Shane Helms Reveals Departure From Impact Wrestling

– Gregory Shane Helms took to twitter and announced his departure from Impact Wrestling today, he’s been a producer with the company since 2015. He also appeared on-camera as the leader of The Helms Dynasty stable with Trevor Lee and Andrew Everett.

Helms commented on his departure:

