Shane McMahon Scheduled For Joint-Brand WWE Live Event At MSG

– WWE announced this weekend that SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon has been added to the upcoming live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City scheduled for March 13th.

Also scheduled for the rare joint-brand non-televised event are four big title matches, including John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship, Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz in a triple-threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal

Championship and American Alpha vs. The Usos.

Below is the complete lineup scheduled for the 3/13 WWE live event at MSG:

* Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Champion John Cena

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens

* Baron Corbin vs. The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

* The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha

* Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella vs. Nikki Bella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi and Becky Lynch

* Rhyno, Heath Slater and Kalisto vs. Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Curt Hawkins