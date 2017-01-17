Shane McMahon To Make A Big Announcement On Tonight’s SmackDown Live

WWE has announced that SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon would be opening tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live in Memphis, TN at the FedEx Forum. WWE.com noted in the SmackDown preview that McMahon would be making a big announcement on the show that would take SmackDown Live to the next level. The following was written in the preview:

WWE.com has learned that Commissioner Shane McMahon will open SmackDown LIVE this week with some very big news. Under the leadership of Shane-O-Mac and General Manager Daniel Bryan, Team Blue has simply thrived. Although we are not sure what he has to say, the announcement will no doubt take SmackDown LIVE to the next level. Is it possible that the man in charge has something up his sleeve for the Royal Rumble? Which Superstar, or Superstars, will the big news concern? Tune in tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out.

As noted, the only match that has been announced for the show is Alexa Bliss defending the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch inside a steel cage.