Shawn Michaels Added To 2-Hour WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff

– WWE is advertising “The Heartbreak Kid” as part of the scheduled two-hour “Kickoff Show” pre-show on the WWE Network, which leads right into the Royal Rumble pay-per-view itself, which is listed at four hours.

HBK is listed alongside the usual “Kickoff Show” panel, which consists of WWE Hall Of Famers Booker T and Jerry “The King” Lawler, as well as WWE broadcast team member Renee Young.

Also confirmed for the official Royal Rumble pre-show this weekend is a RAW Tag-Team Championship bout pitting Cesaro and Sheamus against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, as well as a Women’s match featuring Sasha Banks going one-on-one with Nia Jax.

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 goes down live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this Sunday, January 28th.