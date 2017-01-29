Headlines Shawn Michaels Appears Tonight (Video), Royal Rumble Attendance, WWE Network Issues

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared in front of his hometown crowd at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas tonight as part of the Kickoff pre-show, Michaels also appeared on as a member of the panel.

Check out the following video:

– There were issues with new sign-ups on the WWE Network going into tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Michael Cole noted repeatedly on the pre-show that the issues were resolved.

WWE Network tweeted the following:

– WWE announced 52,020 fans in attendance for tonight’s Rumble pay-per-view at The Alamodome.