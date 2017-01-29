Shawn Michaels Appears Tonight (Video), Royal Rumble Attendance, WWE Network Issues

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared in front of his hometown crowd at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas tonight as part of the Kickoff pre-show, Michaels also appeared on as a member of the panel.

Check out the following video:

It's ALMOST TIME for the #RoyalRumble Match, and who better "to get this party started" than San Antonio's own @ShawnMichaels!!! pic.twitter.com/nvpt7zH183 — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017

– There were issues with new sign-ups on the WWE Network going into tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Michael Cole noted repeatedly on the pre-show that the issues were resolved.

WWE Network tweeted the following:

(1/2) Due to extraordinarily high demand, some fans may have experienced an issue signing up for @WWENetwork. — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 30, 2017

(2/2) The matter is resolved. You can still sign up for @WWENetwork and watch #RoyalRumble from the beginning now. https://t.co/8tDzRburwc. — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 30, 2017

– WWE announced 52,020 fans in attendance for tonight’s Rumble pay-per-view at The Alamodome.