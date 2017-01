Shawn Michaels Hits Superkick While Promoting Movie (Video)

– As noted, Shawn Michaels and Dallas Jenkins, who directed The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, appeared at the annual Convocation Spring 2017 of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia earlier this week.

Check out the 5 minute mark, HBK hits a staff member with a superkick, with more than 10,000 students attended the event.

Check out the following video: