Shawn Michaels On His Performance Center Status, Preferring NXT And 205 Live, More

– WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels recently appeared as a guest on Jim Ross’ “Ross Report” podcast and spoke about a variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On the future of his MacMillan River Adventures show: “We are going to wrap up MacMillan River Adventures this year. This is going to be our last year. It’s the seventh year. It has just become a little busy, and, again, I’m, I guess, way too lazy to travel that much now. And having enjoyed this warm weather so much, the thought of going away to a bunch of faraway, cold places, and live in a sleeping bag, and things of that nature… it was fun to do for a while just to push myself and to see if I could do it, and go on hunts that I’ve never had the opportunity to go on, so I’m so blessed and so fortunate to be able to go and do that, but now I’m so fortunate that I’ve got a ranch in Texas and if I want to hunt I can go there and do it, so Keith [Mark] and I are going to wrap up our final year, 2017, on MacMillan River Adventures and I’m going to just focus on just doing some easier stuff and, honestly, just see where the wind blows me to that.”

On preferring NXT and 205 Live to other WWE programs these days: “I watch a little bit. I mean, the majority of it is to… honestly, I watch more NXT and the 205 Live more than anything else, to be perfectly honest.” Michaels continued, “I do that because, I mean, that’s something that I’m interested in. I think in terms of, again, being here and being able to contribute and see what I can do, if anything, to help the younger wrestlers. That’s the part that I enjoy, so, clearly, if you’re going to do that, you’ve got to know about the product, and you’ve got to watch it, and you’ve got to be informed with the talent and the people that are there.”

On his status as a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: “We’ll sort of discuss it, but for the most part, it’s something that I’m going to be doing. I just don’t know that we’ve… you know me, Jim. I mean, I sort of fly in and fly out and stuff like that and I know that’s often times that’s confusing to everybody. And, honestly, it’s more of a situation where I think I probably Hunter and I need to sit and need to sort of decide that I want to go ahead and have a schedule and do that schedule. And, honestly, as you know, I don’t know that I’ve ever done a schedule. I haven’t had a schedule or a job since I was 16 [years old] for heaven’s sakes.”